Switzerland in favour of vaccines for financially weak countries, to look into US TRIPS waiver, says Swiss envoy to India

Swiss authorities will look into the issue of a temporary waiver of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines and then take a decision on the matter, Swiss Ambassador to India Dr. Ralf Heckner told ANI on Friday. He added that the main objective is to get vaccines to countries that are financially in a less privileged position than Switzerland.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:30 IST
Swiss Ambassador to India Dr. Ralf Heckner speaking with ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Swiss authorities will look into the issue of a temporary waiver of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines and then take a decision on the matter, Swiss Ambassador to India Dr. Ralf Heckner told ANI on Friday. He added that the main objective is to get vaccines to countries that are financially in a less privileged position than Switzerland. "When it comes to the US position that changed, we have a new situation when it comes to World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva and I know that Swiss authorities will look into it this new situation and then take a decision," Ambassador Heckner told ANI on the US supporting TRIPS waiver.

"We have to wait for that but when it comes to Switzerland we have an objective to get vaccines out especially to countries that are financially in a less privileged position than Switzerland. We are part of COVAX alliance that is financing vaccines for poorer countries," he added. This remark by the Swiss envoy comes after the United States extended its support for waiving intellectual property protections on vaccines to help end the pandemic.

Lauding Centre's decision to include local staff members of diplomats in vaccine drive, Ambassador Heckner said that his aim is to get all staff members and family members inoculated on priority. "Most important decision by Indian govt is to include local and transferable staff members & their families of diplomats in vaccine drive. So my objective is to get all staff members and family members inoculated, this is my priority," he added.

Terming the crisis of pandemic as an opportunity, the Swiss envoy said, Switzerland and India should step up and become part of the solution in this war against COVID19. "Crisis is always an opportunity and this is an opportunity for Switzerland and India to step up and as I said both our countries are part of the solution in this war against COVID19. That is what we are focusing on," envoy Heckner said.

Earlier today, India received a consignment of 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and other medical supplies from Switzerland as the country continues its fight against COVID-19. "Fact that Switzerland relief package arrived today and tomorrow we will have the first of several relief packages of the private sector shows that we are cooperating very concretely," Swiss envoy said. (ANI)

