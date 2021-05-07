Left Menu

Japan begins the celebration of Cherry blossom season attracting many tourists in this period

The Sakura flower bloom (Cherry blossom) season has started in Japan.

The Sakura flower bloom (Cherry blossom) season started in Japan . Image Credit: ANI

The Sakura flower bloom (Cherry blossom) season has started in Japan. The Cherry blossom or `Sakura' is the most famous scenic beauty in Japan. During the spring season when winter ends and the temperature rises, various kinds of beautiful Sakura flowers bloom.

In Japan, cherry blossoms bloom from the south to the north. Therefore, the cherry blossom season changes depending on the region, and visitors can see cherry blossoms in various landscapes over time. "Minato Mirai Area" in Yokohama city is a modern port town. Cherry blossoms bloom against the background of the sea and tall buildings.

The way to enjoy cherry blossoms is to look at the flowers by laying sheets for picnics with friends and family. The scenery of the cherry blossoms seen from a boat has an atmosphere that feels sensational. This is "Nikurayama Asama Park" located near the foot of Mount Fuji. There is a traditional Japanese building in a park full of nature. From the observation deck, visitors can see the five-storied pagoda and Mt. Fuji.

The scenery of the four seasons of Japan and photos of Mount Fuji and traditional buildings are popular on social media networks. The scenery of Kawaguchi Lake is very beautiful. The tourist attraction around the lake, which has reached the end of spring, entertains tourists by cultivating a variety of flowers. "Oishi Park" is located on the side of the lake.

Colorful tulip flowers and "ShibaZakura" (Moss phlox) similar to the shape of cherry blossom are beginning to bloom. In Japan, winter has ended and spring is coming so the temperature has warmed up.

The scenery of Mount Fuji and flowers by four seasons attract many tourists during this period.

