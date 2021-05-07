Left Menu

US airports screen highest number of passengers since COVID-19 pandemic

US airports screened a record 1.64 million passengers on Thursday, the highest number of passengers on a single day since the start of the pandemic, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Friday.

07-05-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

US airports screened a record 1.64 million passengers on Thursday, the highest number of passengers on a single day since the start of the pandemic, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Friday. "TSA screened 1,644,050 people at security checkpoints yesterday, Thursday, May 6," Farbstein said, according to Sputnik.

"It's the highest checkpoint throughput since the start of the pandemic," Farbstein added. Farbstein noted that on the same day in 2019, before the start of the pandemic, TSA screened 2,555,342 people, an indication that air passenger traffic has not yet fully rebounded, Sputnik reported.

According to John Hopkins, the US has registered 32,605,775 COVID-19 cases so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

