COVID-19: UK sending 18-tonne oxygen generators, 1,000 ventilators to India

The United Kingdom is sending the world's largest cargo plane carrying three 18-tonne oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators to India as the country battles the COVID-19 surge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:50 IST
The shipment is expected to reach India on Sunday morning, where the Indian Red Cross will help transfer them to hospitals.. Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom is sending the world's largest cargo plane carrying three 18-tonne oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators to India as the country battles the COVID-19 surge. Each of the three oxygen generation units - the size of 40ft freight containers - produces 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time, according to a statement by the British High Commission here.

"The UK is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India. The flights are carrying three surplus 18-tonne oxygen generators and 1000 ventilators. Each generator produces 500 litres of oxygen per minute," The UK High Commission in India tweeted. The shipment is expected to reach India on Sunday morning, where the Indian Red Cross will help transfer them to hospitals. This support, previously announced, is in addition to 200 ventilators and 495 oxygen concentrators, which the UK sent to India in late April, said the high commission.

The High Commission said that the latest assistance package has been sourced by the Department of Health and Social Care and is fully funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "The UK is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India. This life-saving equipment will support the country's hospitals as they care for vulnerable Covid patients."

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. Several countries around the globe including the UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs. (ANI)

