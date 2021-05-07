Left Menu

EMA safety committee probing cases of new side effect from AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) said on Friday that its committee on vaccine safety asked AstraZeneca to provide additional trial data on its COVID-19 drug for an inquiry into cases of a rare autoimmune disorder following vaccination.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:15 IST
EMA safety committee probing cases of new side effect from AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], May 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Medicine Agency (EMA) said on Friday that its committee on vaccine safety asked AstraZeneca to provide additional trial data on its COVID-19 drug for an inquiry into cases of a rare autoimmune disorder following vaccination. The Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a condition that causes one's immune system to attack own peripheral nervous system, resulting in such symptoms as numbness, pain, and difficulty walking.

"As part of the review of the regular pandemic summary safety reports for Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, the PRAC [Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee] is analysing data provided by the marketing authorisation holder on cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome reported following vaccination," the regulator said. According to the statement, the disorder was identified during the vaccine's marketing authorization process as a possible side effect requiring "specific safety monitoring activities."

"PRAC has requested the marketing authorisation holder to provide further detailed data, including an analysis of all the reported cases in the context of the next pandemic summary safety report," the statement read. This is not the first time that the UK vaccine finds itself under scrutiny over side effects. In March, numerous countries suspended their use of blood clotting. While initially, the EMA cleared this specific vaccine for use despite the dangerous but "very rare" side effect, in late April it launched a series of inquiries into what causes blood clotting after inoculation with adenoviral vector-based vaccines, such as Vaxzevria. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 medical oxygen concentrators seized in Delhi, 2 held

Delhi Police on Friday seized 10 medical oxygen concentrators among other items from two persons who have also been arrested. Police arrested 2 persons, seized 10 Medical oxygen Concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 di...

Soccer-Champions League final venue uncertain after Turkey put on UK's red list

The status of the Champions League final on May 29 between Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul was thrown into doubt on Friday after the UK government placed Turkey on the red list for travel.British transport minister Grant Shapps said...

Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets in Madrid Open quarters

Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal on Friday, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.Zverev defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, picking up his third consecutive win over the 20-ti...

Delhi govt to organise mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons: official

The Delhi government will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons, an official said on Friday.The vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of the media houses and the cost will be borne by the government, he sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021