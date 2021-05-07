Left Menu

COVID-19: Japan to dispatch 100 oxygen concentrators to India on Saturday

Japan will send 100 oxygen concentrators to India on Saturday as a part of the first batch of emergency assistance from Tokyo in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:44 IST
Japanese flag . Image Credit: ANI

Japan will send 100 oxygen concentrators to India on Saturday as a part of the first batch of emergency assistance from Tokyo in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections. The first package of assistance was announced by the Japanese government on April 30,

Japan will continue to extend further support promptly in order to contain the COVID-19 situation in India, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement. On May 5, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the meeting, Motegi conveyed that Japan is ready to provide grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars to India, based on the latter's needs. India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs. (ANI)

