Nepali climber ascents Mount Everest for record 25th time

Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa on Friday reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 25th time, breaking his own record for the most summits of the highest mountain in the world. According to Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks, Kami Rita reached the summit of Mount Everest on Friday evening, leading a team to build the way with ropes, Khabarhub reported.

With an elevation of 8,848.86 meters, Mount Everest is Earth's highest mountain above sea level. As many as 12 Sherpas, including six from Solukhumbu and six from Sankhuwasabha, including Kami Rita, 51, reached Everest peak for the 25th time and broke his own record.

Kami Rita Sherpa had successfully climbed Mt. Everest for the 24th time two years ago. At that time, he had reached the peak twice in seven days and set another record. Kami Rita first climbed Mt. Everest in 1994. Appa Sherpa and Phurba Tasi Sherpa have climbed Mt. Everest 23 times after Kami Rita. (ANI)

