Left Menu

Members states to decide on Taiwanese observership at World Health Assembly: WHO

It is up to the 194 member states of the World Health Organization to decide on whether to extend an invitation to Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly, according to WHO.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 09:50 IST
Members states to decide on Taiwanese observership at World Health Assembly: WHO
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [US], May 8 (ANI/Sputnik): It is up to the 194 member states of the World Health Organization to decide on whether to extend an invitation to Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly, according to WHO. On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was urging the WHO to extend an invitation to Taiwan to take part in the Health Assembly.

"Taiwanese observership at the World Health Assembly is a question for the 194 Member States of WHO to consider and decide upon," according to WHO. "The World Health Assembly can invite observers through a resolution or decision adopted by a simple majority of its 194 Members." Blinken said in a statement that there is "no reasonable justification for Taiwan's continued exclusion from this forum," and stressed that Washington is calling on the WHO Director-General to invite Taiwan to take part as an observer at the event.

The World Health Assembly will be held virtually on May 24 to June 1. Beijing strongly opposes Taiwan's bid to gain an observer status at the WHO, saying the attempt is a violation of the "One China" policy. (ANI/Sputnik)

,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 ward boys held for molesting COVID-19 patient at Indore hospital

Indore police on Friday arrested two ward boys of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient. The accused have been identified as Shubham and Hridyesh.Both the accused tried to molest a COVID-19 patient in the ...

India reports 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. With this the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day.The cumulative number of cases in the countr...

West Indies women's team begins first session of high-performance camp

West Indies womens cricket team began their first session of the high-performance camp in Antigua with a fitness test on Friday. Windies Cricket shared a glimpse from the training session. WI Women begin their 1st session of the high-perfor...

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazils Alcntara spaceportBillionaire Richard Bransons modified Boeing 747 may soon be taking off from Brazils northern coast to launch rockets into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021