'False alarms do happen': Jaishankar returns home after testing Covid negative

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has returned to New Delhi from the United Kingdom after testing negative for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 12:30 IST
'False alarms do happen': Jaishankar returns home after testing Covid negative
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

Jaishankar was in London to attend the Group of Seven (G7) meet and had to conduct all his engagements in virtual mode after two members of the Indian delegation falsely tested COVID positive.

"Good to be back home, all of us having tested negative for Covid. These are difficult times and false alarms do happen. Thank those who sent their good wishes," EAM Jaishankar said in a tweet. On Wednesday, Jaishankar had made the announcement on Twitter saying, "Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode."

As host, the UK invited additional countries to join as guests at the meeting, including India in its capacity as Chair. This was the first time that an in-person meeting of the group's foreign ministers was held after more than two years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

