Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off Fiji - US Geological Survey

Suva [Fiji], May 8 (ANI/Sputnik): A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the Fiji island nation, the US Geological Survey said. The tremor was recorded at 23:35 GMT at a depth of 398 kilometers (247 miles), 340 kilometers east of the town of Levuka.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake, and no tsunami alert has been declared. Fiji is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. (ANI/Sputnik)

