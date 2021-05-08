Left Menu

Afghan forces retake outposts in Baghlan as fighting escalates with Taliban across country

The Afghan National Army's commando forces broke the siege in Dahana-e-Ghori district in the northern province of Baghlan today where fighting has been going on for the last three days with Taliban forces.

ANI | Baghlan | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:41 IST
Afghan forces retake outposts in Baghlan as fighting escalates with Taliban across country
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Afghan National Army's commando forces broke the siege in Dahana-e-Ghori district in the northern province of Baghlan today where fighting has been going on for the last three days with Taliban forces. According to Tolo news, Safiqullah Amiri, commander of commando forces regiment in the north who leads the operations in Baghlan, on Saturday said, "Reinforcements have arrived in the district and that three outposts that had fallen to the Taliban were retaken."

"At least 10 security force members were rescued during the operation," Amiri added. Amiri said that he was accompanied by the deputy commander of the Afghan Army's 209 Shaheen Corps and stationed more forces there. He added that ways connecting the district with Pul-e-Khumri city, the center of Baghlan, have been reopened, reported Tolo news.

Across Afghanistan, heavy fighting is underway after the Taliban launched attacks on the Afghan security forces, in various regions of Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Laghman, Baghlan, and Helmand provinces over the last 24 hours. In the latest incident, the Taliban stormed two security outposts in Arezo village on the outskirts of Ghazni city, killing at least 16 security force members and injuring three more, reported Tolo news.

In Maidan Wardak province, local officials have confirmed that in Maidan Shar city, three soldiers apparently associated with the Taliban opened fire and killed ten soldiers and then fled to a Taliban-controlled area along with their military equipment. The Afghan Ministry of Defense said that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have dealt major blows to the Taliban during the recent spate of violence in the country.

"Heavy casualties were inflicted to the enemy particularly in Helmand, Baghlan, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, and Kandahar provinces. The security forces are crushing terrorists with more strength than ever before," said Rohullah Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, as reported by Tolo news. In western Afghanistan, at least 23 Taliban fighters were killed and 27 others were wounded after the Afghan Air Force targeted a gathering of local Taliban commanders in Bala Buluk district of the province, local officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope Francis backs waivers on intellectual property rights for vaccines

Pope Francis on Saturday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany.In a speech to a global fundrai...

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia....

Two held in connection with terror attack on former Maldives president Nasheed

The Maldives Police on Saturday arrested two individuals in connection with the blast in which former president Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries. Two individuals have been arrested in connection to May06TerrorAttack. More information will ...

Kejriwal demands 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all in Delhi in next three months

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021