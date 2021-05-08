Left Menu

Two held in connection with terror attack on former Maldives president Nasheed

The Maldives Police on Saturday arrested two individuals in connection with the blast in which former president Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries.

ANI | Male | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:13 IST
Two held in connection with terror attack on former Maldives president Nasheed
Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed. Image Credit: ANI

The Maldives Police on Saturday arrested two individuals in connection with the blast in which former president Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries. "Two individuals have been arrested in connection to #May06TerrorAttack. More information will be shared in a press briefing this afternoon," Maldives Police tweeted

On Friday, the Maldives Police said the blast that injured former president Mohamed Nasheed was a "deliberate act of terror". In a statement, the police said that all necessary resources available and forensic teams are being utilised to aid the investigation of the blast that took place in Neelaofary Hingum.

On Thursday night, an explosion took place near Nasheed's residence as he was getting in his car. Four more people were injured in this attack, according to the Police. Nasheed was rushed to a hospital where he had undergone multiple successful surgeries so far and is required one more essential procedure, The Edition reported.

"All evidence indicates that this was a deliberate act of terror, targeting the Speaker of Majlis, and former President, Mohamed Nasheed. The country's security services, including the Maldives National Defence Force, and the Maldives Police Service, are currently taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of citizens, and are enhancing protective measures in the Male' region," the country's police said in a statement.

"All necessary resources available for investigation and forensic teams are being utilized to aid in this purpose," the statement added. The police revealed that two experts from the Australian Federal Police will arrive in the Maldives on Saturday morning to assist the investigation.

Additionally, two United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) technical experts from the UK, based in the Maldives, are currently assisting the investigation. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Mohamed Hameed has revealed that four people were identified and flagged for "suspicious behaviour" from the crime scene of the explosion, Maldives' The Edition reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Thakur remembers CBIC, I-T officials who died 'in line of duty' due to COVID-19

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the frontline role played by officials of the Finance Ministry who are among the hardest hit government functionaries with many COVID deaths. Taking to T...

AIADMK, PMK welcome TN lockdown, BJP calls it 'hasty'

The Opposition AIADMK and PMK in Tamil Nadu welcomed the state governments announcement of clamping a two-week lockdown starting May 10, saying it will help break the coronavirus chain and help in slowing the pace of its spread.The BJP, an ...

BJP Legislative Party to meet tomorrow in Guwahati over Assam CM matter, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

After a crucial meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Legislative Party meet in this connection may take ...

Asian Games bronze gave me confidence I can achieve more: Olympic-bound shooter Abhishek

Known as a hobby shooter in the initial days of his career, Olympic-bound Abhishek Verma says the bronze medal he won in the 2018 Asian Games gave him the belief that he can achieve much more like a marksman.A late bloomer, 31-year-old Verm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021