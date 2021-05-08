Left Menu

India, EU to discuss strengthening of EU-India Strategic Partnership on trade, technology and connectivity

The European Council on Saturday said that leaders of the EU and India will discuss strengthening of the EU-India Strategic Partnership on trade, technology and connectivity during the India-EU Leaders' Meeting.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:28 IST
EU and Indian flags. Image Credit: ANI

The European Council on Saturday said that leaders of the EU and India will discuss strengthening of the EU-India Strategic Partnership on trade, technology and connectivity during the India-EU Leaders' Meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the meeting along with the heads of state or government of all the 27 EU member states. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will also participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, EU leaders are expected to reaffirm their solidarity with India in the global fight against the pandemic. As India is battling an unprecedented new wave of COVID-19 infections, EU member states have been providing life-saving medical assets to India, coordinated through the EU civil protection mechanism, the European Council said in a statement.

In the context of COVID-19, leaders will also discuss global cooperation to build a more resilient global health system, with a key focus on future pandemic preparedness, and strengthening the World Health Organisation (WHO). The leaders are expected to reiterate their joint determination to protect our planet by fostering green growth, in line with the Paris Agreement, and in the run-up to COP26 and Biodiversity COP15.

The leaders will also discuss the strengthening of the EU-India Strategic Partnership on trade, technology and connectivity. They will focus on a way forward to facilitate bilateral trade and investment, while advancing WTO reform. Connectivity will also feature high on the agenda, the statement read. Meanwhile, the leaders will also discuss coordination and cooperation on foreign and security affairs issues of mutual interest and in the Indo-Pacific. The importance of protecting and promoting human rights and a rules-based order for a safer and more democratic world will also be on the agenda, the statement added.

The previous EU-India summit was held on July 15, 2020, via video conference. EU and India leaders adopted a joint statement, a five-year roadmap for the EU-India Strategic Partnership and a joint declaration on resource efficiency and circular economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

