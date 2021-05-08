Left Menu

India lauds Japan for gift of 100 oxygen concentrators

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi appreciated Japan for the gift of 100 oxygen concentrators which arrived from "our partner and friend" on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:08 IST
100 oxygen concentrators arrived in India from Japan (Photo/Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi appreciated Japan for the gift of 100 oxygen concentrators which arrived from "our partner and friend" on Saturday. The spokesperson took to Twitter to thank Japan for extending the global partnership with India.

Earlier today India received medical aid from Thailand, Austria and the Czech Republic. Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of Covid-19.

India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits. 318 oxygen concentrators have been received from the US.

Canada offered 10 million USD to Indian Red Cross to facilitate essential goods and medical equipment to India. India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.With this the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day.The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

