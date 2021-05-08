Left Menu

PM Modi virtually participates in meeting of European Council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually joined in the meeting of European Council, as a special invitee at the invitation of European Council President, Charles Michel.

08-05-2021
PM Modi virtually participates in meeting of European Council (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually joined in the meeting of European Council, as a special invitee at the invitation of European Council President, Charles Michel. PM Modi is participating in the meeting along with the Heads of State of all the 27 EU Member States.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell also participated in the meeting. "The India-EU Strategic Partnership can be a force multiplier for global good in the 21st century says Prime Minister @narendramodi as the India-EU27 Leaders' Meeting begins in Porto under the Presidency of Portugal," tweeted Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) at India's Ministry of External Affairs.

"A pivotal moment! PM @narendramodi interacts with all leaders of EU Member States along with Presidents @eucopresident & @vonderleyen#IndiaEU Leaders meet for the 1st time in EU+27 format. Reflects a strong political will to deepen the India-EU relations," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. The India-EU Leaders' Meeting is being hosted by Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa. Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The leaders will be exchanging views on the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth, strengthening the India-EU economic partnership as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. The previous EU-India summit was held on July 15, 2020, via video conference. EU and India leaders adopted a joint statement, a five-year roadmap for the EU-India Strategic Partnership and a joint declaration on resource efficiency and circular economy. (ANI)

