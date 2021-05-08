Blasts near Afghan school in Kabul kills 25, injures 52
At least 25 people were killed and 52 others were injured in blasts that occured near a school in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday. Citing the Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that, "25 people were killed and 52 more were wounded in blasts near Kabul school."
No group, including the Taliban, has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts. This comes after US President Joe Biden had said that the United States will withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
