Left Menu

Blasts near Afghan school in Kabul kills 25, injures 52

At least 25 people were killed and 52 others were injured in blasts that occured near a school in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:22 IST
Blasts near Afghan school in Kabul kills 25, injures 52
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 25 people were killed and 52 others were injured in blasts that occured near a school in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday. Citing the Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that, "25 people were killed and 52 more were wounded in blasts near Kabul school."

No group, including the Taliban, has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts. This comes after US President Joe Biden had said that the United States will withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong presses for national lockdown to arrest COVID-19 spread

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of abject failure in protecting the lives of people and urged it to follow the suggestions of experts by declaring a national lockdown in the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus infectio...

Remedy situation forthwith, ensure 700MT of oxygen on daily basis to Delhi: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to remedy the situation forthwith and to ensure the availability of 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi on a daily basis, pending further orders. It said that the Centre is under an obligation to ensure a dai...

COVID: 332 deaths, over 17K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 332 more COVID-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections on Saturday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the third consecutive day, the Health Department said.This is the fifth time in the last six days th...

No violation of COVID-19 restrictions, lockdown be allowed: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday reiterated that violation of the weekend lockdown in Punjab will not be allowed given the grim COVID-19 situation, even as 32 farmer unions took out protest marches against the restriction at sever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021