Left Menu

80 Palestinians injured in riots at Israel's Damascus Gate amid turmoil, rocket launched from Gaza

At least 80 Palestinians were hurt in riots at Damascus Gate outside Israel's Old City on Saturday and 14 were hospitalised after protesters hurled bottles and rocks at security forces and the police responded with stun grenades and water cannons, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-05-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 06:33 IST
80 Palestinians injured in riots at Israel's Damascus Gate amid turmoil, rocket launched from Gaza
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 80 Palestinians were hurt in riots at Damascus Gate outside Israel's Old City on Saturday and 14 were hospitalised after protesters hurled bottles and rocks at security forces and the police responded with stun grenades and water cannons, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. On Saturday night, around 90,000 Palestinians attended Laylat al-Qadr prayers at the Temple Mount, marking the Ramadan holiday's holiest night. According to The Times of Israel, worshippers at the compound chanted in support of the Hamas terror group's military wing, which reiterated its threat to attack Israel over recent tensions in Jerusalem.

"Strike Tel Aviv... In spirit and in blood, we will redeem al-Aqsa," the Palestinian worshippers chanted. Meanwhile, renewed clashes broke out in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, the site of tensions over the pending eviction of several Palestinian families from homes claimed by nationalist Jews.

Two Palestinian suspects were arrested after pepper-spraying Israeli officers, police said. A rocket was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip overnight on Sunday, amid intense clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem, in wake of a serious flare-up of violence over tensions surrounding the Temple Mount.

Israel Defence Forces said that rocket alert sirens were only triggered in an open field, where the projectile landed. No reports of injuries or damage were found, The Times of Israel reported. Saturday also saw at least ten fires in southern Israel caused by balloons from Gaza carrying incendiary devices.

The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem has risen over 200, the Red Crescent said on Saturday, reported Sputnik. The unrest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem started a week ago over the plans of the Israeli authorities to resettle 28 Palestinian families from the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says remnants of Long March 5B about to re-enter earth's atmosphere

The remnants of Chinas Long March 5B rocket are set to re-enter the earths atmosphere at 1012 a.m. Beijing time 0212 GMT, plus or minus 15 minutes, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said on Sunday.The debris from the rocket will mak...

UNICEF chief strongly condemns Kabul bombing, says violence in or around schools never acceptable

Leading UN officials on Saturday condemned the deadly bombing outside a high school in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, which led to the deaths of at least 30 people, including several school children. Most of the casualties are reported ...

China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs seven a day earlier

China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on May 8, up from seven a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Sunday.The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infect...

COVID-19 vaccination for 45+ age group to remain closed in Pune today

The COVID vaccination for the age group of 45 years and above will remain closed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday, said district administration. However, the vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years will continue at only select...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021