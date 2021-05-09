UNICEF chief strongly condemns Kabul bombing, says violence in or around schools never acceptable

Leading UN officials on Saturday condemned the deadly bombing outside a high school in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, which led to the deaths of at least 30 people, including several school children. Most of the casualties are reported to be girls, who were leaving the building at the end of the school day, UN News reported, adding that the city was full of shoppers, ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

"UNICEF strongly condemns the horrific attack earlier today near the Sayed Ul-Shuhada high school, in Kabul, Afghanistan," said Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF. "The attack claimed the lives of dozens of schoolchildren, mostly girls, and severely injured many more. Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. Schools must be havens of peace where children can play, learn and socialize safely."

The UNICEF chief added that children must never be the target of violence, and that the UN agency continues to call on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law. Volkan Bozkir, the President of the General Assembly described the blast as "an abhorrent and cowardly attack". Bozkir expressed his sadness at the "lives lost and the dozens of injuries, especially those of young students", and condemned the targeting of innocent civilians.

For the UN Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, the bombing was "an atrocity". The Mission tweeted its "deep revulsion" and sent a message of condolence to the victim's families, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack. The Sayed Ul-Shuhada high school is located in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood in west Kabul, home to many members of the Hazari minority, who are mainly Shia Muslims. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

