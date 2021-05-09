Left Menu

Debris of China's uncontrolled rocket disintegrates over Indian Ocean

Fragments of China's Long March 5B-rocket, which was launched with the first module for the country's orbital station in April, entered the Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean on Sunday, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 09-05-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 09:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Fragments of China's Long March 5B-rocket, which was launched with the first module for the country's orbital station in April, entered the Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean on Sunday, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said. "On May 9, at 10:24 [02:24 GMT] the debris from the Chang Zheng 5B carrier rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere, the location where the debris fell into the water is at longitude 72.47 degrees east, latitude 2.65 degrees north (next to the Maldives in the Indian Ocean). Most of the debris burned up upon entry into the Earth's atmosphere," CMSEO said.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Defence had informed that it is tracking the Long March 5B-rocket that is out of control and set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere this weekend. Later on Friday, Beijing dismissed threats posed by the out-of-control rocket, despite concerns raised by experts.

In April, China had launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the aim for China's future orbital station. (ANI)

