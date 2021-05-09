Left Menu

COVID-19: Three oxygen generators, 1,000 ventilators arrive from UK

A total of three oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators arrived from the United Kingdom on Sunday as part of COVID assistance for India's fight against the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 10:21 IST
A total of three oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators arrived from the United Kingdom on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

A total of three oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators arrived from the United Kingdom on Sunday as part of COVID assistance for India's fight against the pandemic. Following the delivery of the medical aid, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed gratitude to the UK, for taking forward the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.

"Taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Consignment of 3 O2 generators & 1,000 ventilators arrives from UK. Each generator has capacity to produce 500 litres of O2/min, enough to treat 50 people at a time. Deeply value the contribution from our close friend," MEA spokesperson tweeted. Earlier, British High Commission (BHC) had said that the Indian Red Cross will help transfer the UK aid to the hospitals. This support, previously announced, is in addition to 200 ventilators and 495 oxygen concentrators, which the UK sent to India in late April, said the High Commission.

The High Commission said that the latest assistance package has been sourced by the Department of Health and Social Care and is fully funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had said that "The UK is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India. This life-saving equipment will support the country's hospitals as they care for vulnerable Covid patients."

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. (ANI)

