Philippines logs 7,174 new COVID-19 cases, total over 1.1 mln

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 7,174 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,101,990.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:22 IST
Manila [Philippines], May 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 7,174 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,101,990.

The death toll climbed to 18,472 after 204 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 11 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

