Pak faces economic destruction due to Imran's anti-people ideology: PPP chairman

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that Pakistan is facing economic destruction due to the "anti-people ideology" of Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 16:43 IST
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that Pakistan is facing economic destruction due to the "anti-people ideology" of Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported. "Prime Minister, you used to blame corruption for Pakistan's state of affairs. [Look how] the country has been destroyed economically due to your anti-people ideology," Bilawal said in a statement.

"You have amnesty schemes for the elite and food charity centres for the poor. This won't work," Bilawal added. Highlighting rising poverty in the country, the PPP chairman said, "850 million Pakistanis are standing on the edge of the poverty line."

He claimed, "15 to 20 people are committing suicide every day due to the situation, while medicines have become costlier by 100 per cent. The poor have no one to look up to," The Express Tribune reported. Earlier, PPP chairman had warned that the country is moving towards another flour crisis as there are less than 20 days of wheat stock left in the country.

According to Dawn, Bilawal lamented that Pakistan, which was known as a wheat-producing country, is now importing wheat, adding that the ruler of Pakistan (Imran Khan) was unfortunately not even familiar with "alphabets of the word agriculture". (ANI)

