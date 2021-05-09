Left Menu

Maldives police arrest third accused for attack on ex-President Nasheed

The Maldives police said on Sunday that they had arrested a third person in connection with the attack on parliament speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed.

ANI | Male | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:54 IST
Maldives police arrest third accused for attack on ex-President Nasheed
Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed . Image Credit: ANI

Male [Maldives], May 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Maldives police said on Sunday that they had arrested a third person in connection with the attack on parliament speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed. The first two suspects were arrested as part of the probe into the incident on Saturday.

"We can confirm that a third individual has been arrested in connection to #May06TerrorAttack early today," the police tweeted, adding that the person is believed to be the prime suspect. The 53-year-old politician was injured in a bomb blast in the capital Male on Thursday and is currently recovering at a hospital. The incident reportedly occurred near Nasheed's home and injured two other people -- his bodyguard and a bystander, who was identified as a foreign citizen. Police said the incident was a terrorist attack specifically targeting Nasheed. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt ambulance rates fixed in Agra; squad formed to check black marketing of COVID drugs

Amid a barrage of complaints about private ambulance operators charging exorbitantly to transport COVID-19 patients in Agra, the district administration on Sunday capped the fares, officials said.The Agra police also formed a squad and rele...

After cities, now villages too at the mercy of God, says Rahul Gandhi as COVID-19 cases surge

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP-led Central government as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is now spreading fast in rural areas, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that not only cities, villages too are also left at t...

Marseille loses 1-0 and drops points in Europa League chase

Marseille dropped crucial points in the race for fifth place and a Europa League spot when it lost 1-0 at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.Rennes could move above Marseille and into fifth with a home win against defending champion Paris Saint-Germai...

Four children die after truck cabin catches fire in Rajasthan

Four children died after a cabin of a truck, in which they were playing, caught fire in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said on Sunday.The incident happened in Chauma village on Saturday and it seems that a short circuit caused the fire, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021