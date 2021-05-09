Left Menu

COVID-19: Bangladesh suspends flights from Nepal

Bangladesh on Sunday temporarily suspended flights from Nepal amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh on Sunday announced it is suspending flights from Nepal amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation. The ban will be effective from Monday, according to Bangladesh's Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

"In order to reduce the risk of further spreading of coronavirus from the increasingly affected friendly countries, it has been decided to place Nepal in the list of Group A of the circular under reference," a notice by the CAAB read. "This circular will be effective from May 10 2021 until further notice and all other instructions in the circular under reference will apply in this regard," it added.

Earlier on May 1, the CAAB issued a circular imposing special conditions on travel to 38 countries, considering the risk of Covid-19 transmission, Dhaka Tribune reported. According to the circular, countries have been categorized under three groups-- A, B and C -- for transporting passengers.

For countries under Group A, no incoming or outgoing passengers will be allowed to and from Bangladesh. Nepal is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the country reported 8,777 new cases of coronavirus infection. With this, the Covid-19 caseload has reached 394,667 on Saturday taking the tally close to 400,000. The countrywide Covid-19 mortality toll stands at 3,632. (ANI)

