India condemns Kabul school blasts, calls for dismantling of terrorist sanctuaries

India on Sunday condemned the "barbarous" terrorist attack on a school in Kabul and said the incident demonstrates the urgent need for dismantling terrorist sanctuaries and for a comprehensive nation-wide ceasefire.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Sunday condemned the "barbarous" terrorist attack on a school in Kabul and said the incident demonstrates the urgent need for dismantling terrorist sanctuaries and for a comprehensive nation-wide ceasefire. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India has always supported the education of Afghan youth and remains committed to the progress and development of Afghanistan.

At least three explosions took place near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon. Over 50 school girls were killed in the attack. The attack started with a car bomb explosion and was followed by two rocket attacks.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Sayed al-Shuhada Girls school in Kabul yesterday, which killed more than 50 innocent girl students during the holy month of Ramadan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the young girls who lost their lives in this barbarous attack," read the MEA statement. Calling the bombings an attack on the future of Afghanistan, the ministry said: "The perpetrators clearly seek to destroy the painstaking and hard-won achievements that the Afghans have put in place over the last two decades."

"This incident demonstrates, once again, the urgent need for dismantling terrorist sanctuaries and the immediate need for a comprehensive nation-wide ceasefire to make the peace process meaningful and sustainable," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

