Nepal reports 8,777 new COVID-19 cases, caseload reached 394,667

Nepal on Sunday reported 8,777 cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide caseload to 3,94,667.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Sunday reported 8,777 cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide caseload to 3,94,667. As many as 52 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, The Himalayan Times reported.

With the latest additions, the countrywide Covid-19 mortality toll stands at 3,720. The capital city recorded 3,161 infections, Lalitpur 533 cases, and Bhaktapur 504 cases today, taking the valley's total 24-hour figure to 4,198.

Both new infections and deaths have risen sharply after Nepal logged Covid-19 cases in four digits on April 18. Meanwhile, Kathmandu recorded 3,161 infections, Lalitpur 533 cases, and Bhaktapur 504 cases today, taking the valley's total 24-hour figure to 4,198. (ANI)

