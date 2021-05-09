Left Menu

Oman reports 2,006 new COVID-19 cases

The Omani Health Ministry announced 2,006 new COVID-19 infections during the past three days, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 201,350, official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported Sunday.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:38 IST
Oman reports 2,006 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Muscat [Oman], May 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani Health Ministry announced 2,006 new COVID-19 infections during the past three days, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 201,350, official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, 2,951 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 184,647 while nine deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 2,120 since the pandemic broke out in the country, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Resilient Kirby reigns as Chelsea crowned queens of England

Just over a year on from an infection that threatened to end her career, Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby scored twice as her side were crowned Womens Super League champions thanks in no small part to her incredible resurgence. Chelsea retaine...

COVID-19: Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van helpline' to assist senior citizens

Delhi Police has launched a COVI Van Helpline number, a unique initiative aimed at providing assistance to senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid the COVID-19 crisis. South District Police of the national capital...

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s father Mahavir Narwal dies of COVID-19

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwals father Mahavir Narwal died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, family sources said.Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast De...

Odisha's chisel falls silent as Raghunath Mohapatra dies at 78

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who is also one of the leading stone sculptors of India, breathed his last on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said. He was 78.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021