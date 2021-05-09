Left Menu

Israel to send teams of experts, pvt sector too steps in to provide equipment as India battles COVID-19 spike: Envoy

To help India in tackling the second wave of COVID-19, Israel will be sending teams of experts, including a team to develop oxygen concentrators, Ambassador Ron Malka announced on Sunday adding that the private sector has also stepped in to assist the friendly country with equipment.

Israeli ambassador Ron Malka. Image Credit: ANI

To help India in tackling the second wave of COVID-19, Israel will be sending teams of experts, including a team to develop oxygen concentrators, Ambassador Ron Malka announced on Sunday adding that the private sector has also stepped in to assist the friendly country with equipment. In an interview to ANI, Malka said private sector in Israel are also collecting equipment and sending it to India.

"We are sending teams of experts to India. For example, we are going to send a team for rapid testing, and a team to develop very easy producing oxygen concentrators. India has remarkable manufacturing capabilities," Ron Malka said. "This equipment that we sent is from the heart of the people of Israel to the heart of India. Organisations from private sectors and companies are also collecting equipment and sending it to India," envoy added.

On Friday, tons of medical equipment donated by Israel arrived here in India. Asserting that India and Israel share a strong value of friendship, the ambassador said, "We will never forget the remarkable assistance we got from India at the beginning of this pandemic."

"India and Israel share strong values of friendship. We're sharing practices, expertise, IPs whatever we can this is a life-saving time," envoy said. India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support as India continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

