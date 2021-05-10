Left Menu

Former doctor at Russian hospital that treated Navalny goes missing

The former chief physician of the Siberian hospital, where Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was treated immediately after he was poisoned with a nerve agent last year, has gone missing.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-05-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 05:57 IST
Former doctor at Russian hospital that treated Navalny goes missing
Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny. Image Credit: ANI

The former chief physician of the Siberian hospital, where Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was treated immediately after he was poisoned with a nerve agent last year, has gone missing. Local police in Omsk told TASS that Alexander Murakhovsky, Health Minister of the region, was reported missing on Saturday after leaving a hunting base in a forest on an all-terrain vehicle on Friday and has not been seen since, CNN reported.

In a statement, the regional Interior Ministry of Omsk said police officers were searching for a man who had gone missing in the Bolsheukovsky district, without naming the physician."On May 8, 2021, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Omsk Region received a message that in the village of Pospelovo, Bolsheukovsky District, a resident of Omsk, born in 1971, left the hunting base on an ATV going to the forest. For about a day, the acquaintances of the disappeared made independent attempts to find the man, after which they reported the incident to the police," the statement said. The Ministry said that search operations underway were complicated by the difficult terrain and the presence of wetlands.

Murakhovsky was promoted to the position of Health Minister of the Omsk region after his handling of Navalny's hospitalisation last year, CNN reported citing TASS. He was the chief doctor at Omsk emergency hospital number 1 when Navalny was admitted to the acute poisoning unit of the hospital on August 20, 2020, after falling ill on a plane heading from Siberia to Moscow.

Murakhovsky had then told the media that the main working diagnosis for the Kremlin critic was "a metabolic disorder which caused a sharp drop in blood sugar", CNN reported. Navalny had ridiculed the promotion of Murakhovsky to Omsk regional health minister, saying: "You lie, fake test results, are ready to please the bosses in any way - you get an award and a promotion."

In February this year, a senior doctor of the hospital, Sergey Maximishin, suddenly died at the age of 55. Rustam Agishev - another top doctor who worked at the hospital, also died in March, although it is not clear if Agishev had anything to do with Navalny's treatment. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, and prison officials say they are providing adequate care.

The Kremlin critic went on hunger strike on March 31 while in prison to demand medical care, but ended it last week when he was finally given medical attention. Russia has brought several cases against Navalny, which he and his supporters say are trumped up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MOIL to set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in MP

The MOIL Limited will set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in Madya Pradesh at different locations, said the state government on Sunday. The state government and central government are fighting together against COVID-19. MOIL will set...

Taliban declares 3-day ceasefire for Eid celebrations post Kabul school blasts

Two days after a deadly bombing outside a school in Kabul claimed the lives of over 60 students, the Taliban on Monday announced that they would observe a three-day ceasefire for the festival of Eid. Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesperson, ...

FEATURE-Climate shifts and rising demand leave Turkey battling growing water stress

Per-person water availability is declining in Turkey Farming eats up nearly 75 of annual consumption Opposition mayors have pledged new water-management policies By Jennifer HattamISTANBUL, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Last winter,...

Rugby-Red card replacements, goal-line drop-outs retained for Trans-Tasman competition

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to retain replacements for red-carded players and goal-line drop-outs in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition after trialling the rule innovations in domestic seasons, organisers said on Monday. Goa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021