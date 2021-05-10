Brazil reports 1,024 more COVID-19 deaths

Sao Paulo [Brazil], May 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil reported on Sunday 1,024 more deaths from the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the national death toll to 422,340, according to the Ministry of Health. The ministry also stated that another 38,911 COVID-19 infections were registered, bringing the total caseload to 15,184,790.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country with 46 million people, has been the most affected by the pandemic, with 3,003,067 cases and 100,799 deaths. Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. (ANI/Xinhua)

