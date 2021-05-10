Left Menu

UN chief expresses deep concern over violence in East Jerusalem

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed deep concern over the continuing violence in East Jerusalem.

ANI | New York | Updated: 10-05-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 08:23 IST
UN chief expresses deep concern over violence in East Jerusalem
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], May 10 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed deep concern over the continuing violence in East Jerusalem. He was also worried about the possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, in a statement.

According to the statement, the UN chief urged Israel to cease demolitions and evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian and international human rights law. "Israeli authorities must exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. All leaders have a responsibility to act against extremists and to speak out against all acts of violence and incitement. The secretary-general urges that the status quo at the holy sites be upheld and respected," it said.

The Secretary-General reiterated his commitment to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to solve the clashes on the basis of relevant resolutions, law and agreements. Diplomatic sources said that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the situation concerning clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon blocked 10 billion listings in counterfeit crackdown

Amazon, which has been under pressure from shoppers, brands, and lawmakers to crack down on counterfeits on its site, said Monday that it blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings last year before any of their offerings could be...

Securing recovery in wellbeing of Kiwis focus of Budget 2021

Securing the recovery and investing in the wellbeing of New Zealanders is the focus of Budget 2021, Grant Robertson told his audience at a pre-budget speech in Auckland this morning.The economy has proven resilient in response to COVID-19, ...

Pacific season's 1st named storm off Mexico; no land threat

The first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system is moving off the southwestern coast of Mexico, though forecasters dont expect it to pose any threat to land.The US National Hurricane Center said late Sunday that Tropical Storm...

Super League rebel Juventus loses 3-0 to Milan, drops to 5th

Juventus lost 3-0 at home to AC Milan and dropped to fifth to leave its chances of qualifying for the Champions League in peril, on the same weekend that Juventus insisted on forging ahead with a European Super League competition that would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021