Left Menu

Kabul school blasts death toll rises to over 60

The death toll from recent explosions near a school in Kabul has climbed to at least 63, with over 150 others wounded, said the Afghan Government.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-05-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 10:16 IST
Kabul school blasts death toll rises to over 60
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from recent explosions near a school in Kabul has climbed to at least 63, with over 150 others wounded, said the Afghan Government. Citing officials, NHK World reported that most of those killed were female students.

Security officials said that a vehicle laden with explosives was detonated near the school's entrance gate on Saturday, followed by more explosions nearby. President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement later in the day blaming Taliban terrorists for the blasts. He condemned the explosions as a crime against humanity.

Meanwhile, Taliban have denied responsibility for the attacks, reported NHK World. Anti-government forces have continued their campaign of terror in Afghanistan despite Washington's move to withdraw all troops from the country by September 11, which marks exactly 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States.

Experts fear that the security situation in Afghanistan may deteriorate further. Meanwhile, Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and an advocate for girls' right to education, responded to the explosions with a social media post on Sunday. She urged world leaders to "unite to safeguard school-children."

Yousafzai tweeted, "The escalation of terrorism is alarming for peace and democracy in Afghanistan." She added that her heart is with the families of the victims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC seeks ex-gratia for families of judicial members succumbing to COVID-19

A PIL seeking Rs one crore as ex-gratia to the family of each judicial member who succumbed to COVID-19 and to declare them as frontline warriors was heard on Monday by the Delhi High Court which sought response of the Delhi government.A be...

Afghanistan: 13 civilians killed, 37 wounded in Zabul, Parwan blasts

In separate roadside bomb blasts in Zabul and Parwan provinces at least 13 civilians were killed and 37 wounded on Sunday. Citing Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that in Zabul, 11 civilians were killed and 28 more were wounded in a ro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil rides pipeline outage higher

Stocks rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.MSCIs broadest index of Asia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Ex-army medics recruited in Indias COVID fightCalls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021