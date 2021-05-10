Three rockets launched from Gaza Strip toward southern Israel: Israel Defense Forces

Left Menu

A total of three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel on Monday morning.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel on Monday morning. According to Sputnik, three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel on Monday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said hours after targeting Hamas in retaliation for Sunday launches.

"It's 7AM [04:00 GMT]. 3 more rockets have been fired toward southern Israel, disrupting what should have been a typical morning. Parents are waking their children and rushing them to bomb shelters," the IDF said on Twitter on Monday as reported by Sputnik. About half an hour earlier, the IDF said that air raid sirens had sounded in southern Israel.

On Sunday, a total of four rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza. Two of the rockets exploded inside Gaza; one was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. According to the IDF, no Israeli casualties have been reported so far. The Israeli forces attacked Hamas targets in response to the Sunday rocket launches from Gaza.

"In response to the explosive arson balloons & 4 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel yesterday, IDF tanks just struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday, reported Sputnik. In the early hours of Sunday, the IDF detected another rocket launch from Gaza into Israeli territory. The projectile reportedly landed in a field. The Israeli forces targeted a Hamas military post in southern Gaza in response to the rocket attack.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 14 more people have been treated for injuries amid clashes in Jerusalem. At least 560 people have been treated for injuries in the last three days. Clashes in Jerusalem are reportedly continuing and there are reports of gatherings at West Bank checkpoints near Ramallah.

Over 70 Palestinians in total are set to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah in the coming weeks to be replaced by right-wing Jewish Israelis. The Palestinians live in houses built on land that courts have ruled were owned by Jewish religious associations before the establishment of Israel in 1948, reported The Times of Israel. (ANI)

