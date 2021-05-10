Left Menu

Five people injured in stabbing attack in Southern New Zealand

Five people, including the suspected offender, were injured in a stabbing attack in New Zealand's city of Dunedin on the South Island's southeast coast, the national police said on Monday.

ANI | Dunedin | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:36 IST
Five people injured in stabbing attack in Southern New Zealand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dunedin [New Zealand], May 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Five people, including the suspected offender, were injured in a stabbing attack in New Zealand's city of Dunedin on the South Island's southeast coast, the national police said on Monday.

The incident took place in a Dunedin supermarket earlier in the day. Two people among those injured were reportedly the supermarket's employees. Three victims are in critical condition and will undergo surgery later on Monday, police told reporters.

"Upon arrival, Police located four people with serious stab-related injuries. We also located a man, who had been detained by members of the public, that we believe is allegedly responsible for this incident," the police said in a statement without revealing their identity, adding that the alleged offender was also hospitalized with injuries. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital: BJP citing RTI reply.

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital BJP citing RTI reply....

China to draw 'separation line' on peak of Mount Everest

China will draw a separation line atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending Nepals side of the mountain, Chinese state media reported Monday.A team of Tibetan mountaineering guides will set up the...

Retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation signalling end of democracy: WB Governor

Hours after administering oath to the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that West Bengal has gone into a deep crisis as retributive violence, acts of arson have graduated to intimidation a...

French court rejects claim in Agent Orange lawsuit

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit brought by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold toxic herbicide Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam. The landmark case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021