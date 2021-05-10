Left Menu

EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Afghanistan, Iranian Nuclear deal today

The EU Foreign Affairs Council is set to meet to discuss EU bilateral relations with Russia and the United States, the situation in Afghanistan, the Sahel region and Lebanon and the progress on the Iranian nuclear deal.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:19 IST
EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Afghanistan, Iranian Nuclear deal today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The EU Foreign Affairs Council is set to meet to discuss EU bilateral relations with Russia and the United States, the situation in Afghanistan, the Sahel region and Lebanon and the progress on the Iranian nuclear deal. According to Sputnik, "the meeting is expected to start at 09:00 a.m. local time (07:00 a.m. GMT) and end at noon."

On Friday, an EU source told the press that the EU foreign ministers will not consider new sanctions against Russia at Monday's meeting. Apart from Russia, the EU top diplomats will also discuss the situation in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of foreign troops, the situation in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, the Western Balkans, as well as the negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, as reported by Sputnik. Additionally, the ministers will talk about the upcoming G20 Global Health Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Rome on May 21, reported by Sputnik.

The US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is expected to join the meeting via a video link to exchange views on the climate change issues. At the same time, the final agenda of the event does not include the previously planned discussion of the situation in Belarus. It was announced earlier in the week that the EU is currently working on the fourth package of sanctions against Belarus, which will most likely be agreed upon at the next meeting of the EU foreign ministers in June. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As climate change threatens Kenyan tea, millions of workers seen at risk

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change is set to ravage tea production in Kenya, the biggest global supplier of black tea, threatening the livelihoods of millions of plantation workers, a report by Britis...

Daimler’s arm DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers

German auto major Daimler AGs Indian subsidiary DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers at its vaccination centre near Chennai. The company has set up the vaccination centre for the local community at its commercial vehicle manu...

Yara India to provide 3 portable oxygen generators to govt hospitals in UP

Fertiliser firm Yara India on Monday said it will soon provide three portable oxygen generators to the government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. As the nation undergoes challenging circumstances due to COVID-19, Yara India is lending a helping...

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries: Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Instead of giving COVID-19 vaccine to states, BJP govt sold jabs to foreign countries Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021