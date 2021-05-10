Left Menu

Indonesia reports 4,891 new COVID-19 cases, 206 deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,891 taking the count to 1,718,575, with the death toll rising by 206 to 47,218, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Updated: 10-05-2021 17:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,891 taking the count to 1,718,575, with the death toll rising by 206 to 47,218, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 6,338 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,574,615.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,070 new cases, Central Java 854, Jakarta 694, Riau 551 and East Java 206.

No new positive cases were found in four provinces namely Gorontalo, Maluku, North Maluku and Papua. (ANI/Xinhua)

