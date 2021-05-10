Left Menu

Nepal PM Oli loses vote of confidence in Parliament

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday lost a vote of confidence in the country's Parliament.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:14 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli . Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday lost a vote of confidence in the country's Parliament. As many as 93 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion while 124 were against and 15 were neutral thereby leading to PM Oli's loss.

The voting process on the confidence motion began earlier in the day. PM Oli decided to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives after the CPN (Maoist Centre) led by Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda withdrew support to his government. Before the voting process began, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had presented a list of achievements afore the House of Representative, The Himalayan Times reported.

The rival faction has been demanding to scrap of earlier decisions of Oli to form a General Convention Committee, "cancel all the decisions made after party unification attempts and work together on existing problems that are surfacing inside the party". Oli failed to get at least 136 votes which are needed in the House of Representatives to win the confidence motion.Ahead of Monday's voting, the ruling CPN-UML also has issued a whip to all lawmakers belonging to a party to cast their votes in favour of the Prime Minister and party's parliamentary leader Oli.

"This government has achieved so much, made never before accomplishments. There is no need to mistrust the government and vote against it," PM Oli said while he listed the achievements of the government under his leadership. Meanwhile, President of the main opposition Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba and Chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal, spoke against the favour of the vote of the confidence motion before the House, following which the voting started. (ANI)

