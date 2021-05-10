Left Menu

COVID-19: Shipment from Spain carrying 10 oxygen concentrators, 141 ventilators arrives in India

A shipment of 10 oxygen concentrators and 141 ventilators arrived from Spain on Monday here in India, as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:36 IST
India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave. Image Credit: ANI

A shipment of 10 oxygen concentrators and 141 ventilators arrived from Spain on Monday here in India, as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus. "Further building on the momentum in our relations. Shipment of 10 oxygen concentrators and 141 ventilators arrives from Spain. Value this support from our EU partner," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support as India continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising COVID-19 infections.

The member states of the EU are delivering medical aid following India's request for support as the country has witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The aid is being provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission. Several countries like Romania, Italy, Germany, France and Belgium have already sent the supplies.

The European Commission on Wednesday announced that it will allocate an initial 2.2 million euros in emergency funding to respond to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India. According to a statement by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the funding will support the World Health Organization (WHO) for 6-month case management of COVID-19 patients, as well as strengthening laboratory capacity for COVID-19 testing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

