3 Indian Navy ships reach India with medical oxygen, critical medical from Singapore, Kuwait, Qatar

As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against COVID-19, three Indian Navy ships reached India with liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and critical medical from Singapore, Kuwait and Qatar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:14 IST
3 Indian Navy ships reach India with medical oxygen, critical medical from Singapore, Kuwait, Qatar
Indian Naval Ships Airavat,Kolkata and Trikand reach India. Image Credit: ANI

As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against COVID-19, three Indian Navy ships reached India with liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and critical medical from Singapore, Kuwait and Qatar. INS Kolkata arrived in New Mangalore, INS Trikand entered Mumbai and INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

As per the Ministry of Defence's release, INS Kolkata arrived New Mangalore, INS Trikand entered Mumbai and INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam today. These ships are part of nine ships deployed for COVID relief Operation 'SamudraSetu II' for shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and South East Asia.

INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam with eight cryogenic oxygen tanks and approximately 4,000 oxygen cylinders along with other critical medical equipment/supplies from Singapore. INS Trikand was deployed to augment shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) cryogenic containers from Hamad Port, Qatar to Mumbai. The ship arrived at Mumbai with 40 MT of liquid Oxygen. The consignment carried is part of the French mission "Oxygen Solidarity Bridge" to support India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

INS Kolkata arrived at New Mangalore Port with 400 bottles of Oxygen, two 27 MT containers of Liquid Medical Oxygen and 47 concentrators that were embarked at Qatar and Kuwait. While these ships entered ports to augment oxygen supply in three different states, two more warships are enroute to India from Kuwait and one ship is at Brunei to embark medical supplies, read the release. (ANI)

