Left Menu

Nepal President calls on parties to stake claim to form govt after PM Oli loses vote of confidence

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday called on all parties to stake a claim to form a majority government after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost a vote of confidence in the Parliament.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:52 IST
Nepal President calls on parties to stake claim to form govt after PM Oli loses vote of confidence
Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday called on all parties to stake a claim to form a majority government after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost a vote of confidence in the Parliament. "She has asked party leaders to come forward with the name of the candidate for the post of Prime Minister by 9 pm, Thursday," read a statement by Nepali Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost a vote of confidence in the Parliament as he could only garner just 93 votes way less than 136 that he needed to prove the House's majority. As many as 124 votes were cast against him and 15 lawmakers stated neutral. In the 271-strong House, only 232 lawmakers were present during Monday's voting.

Following the vote of confidence, the Opposition urged President to initiate a process to form a new government. Nepali Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and a faction of the Janata Samajwadi party led by Upendra Yadav have urged the country's President Bidya Devi Bhandari to invoke Article 76 (2).

The article says in a case where no party has a clear majority in the House of Representatives, the President shall appoint as the prime minister a member of the House of Representatives who can command majority with the support of two or more parties in the House of Representatives, The Kathmandu Post reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Juventus face Serie A expulsion if still in Super League - federation head

Juventus will be excluded from next seasons Serie A should the Italian soccer club decide to persist with the proposed European Super League project, the head of the Italian soccer federation FIGC said on Monday.Nine of the clubs who tried ...

Futuristic computer game hopes to be tonic for climate change anxiety

It is the year 2050, the planet is warming up, meals come from nutritional food packs and dozens of new zoonotic viruses are spreading. As the editor of an influential newspaper, how would you try to shape public opinionThis is one of the s...

Colonial say expects to "substantially" restore operational service by end of week

Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, expects to substantially restore operational service by the end of the week, the company said Monday.Colonial last week fell victim to a cyber attack that shut its entire ne...

AIADMK's Munusamy, Vaithilingam resign as Rajya Sabha members

AIADMK leaders K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam have tendered their resignation from the membership of the Rajya Sabha, party sources said on Monday.Both Munusamy and Vaithilingam, who have been elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from Veppan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021