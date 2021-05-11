Left Menu

US condemns rocket strikes by Palestine on Israel, calls on both sides to de-escalate tensions

The United States on Monday (local time) condemned the barrage of rocket attacks by Palestine on Israel, saying it recognises Israel's legitimate right to defend itself.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 06:37 IST
State Department spokesperson Ned Price (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Monday (local time) condemned the barrage of rocket attacks by Palestine on Israel, saying it recognises Israel's legitimate right to defend itself. Speaking at his daily press briefing, US State of Department spokesperson Ned Price said: "Let me start by saying that the United States condemns in the strongest terms the barrage of rocket attacks fired into Israel in recent hours. This is an unacceptable escalation."

"While we urge de-escalation on all sides, we also recognise Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and to defend its people and its territory. It is critical for all sides to ensure calm and de-escalate tensions and avoid violent confrontations, such as the responsible decision to reroute today's parade," he added. When asked if condemned the killing of Palestinian children by the Israeli military, Price replied in the affirmative and said deaths on both sides are being taken seriously.

"Obviously - and these reports are just emerging. And I understand - I was just speaking to the team. I understand we don't have independent confirmation of facts on the ground yet, so I am very hesitant to get into reports that are just emerging. Obviously, the deaths of civilians, be they Israeli or Palestinians, are something we would take very seriously," he said. This comes after Palestinian terror groups reportedly launched a massive barrage of rockets towards Israel.

Following this, at least 20 people were killed in Palestine after Israeli forces launched retaliatory airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. This incident marks a major escalation of violence from the enclave signaling the possible start of a wider conflict. The country has been embroiled in conflict over the impending eviction of dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem's neighbourhood.

Over 70 Palestinians in total are set to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah in the coming weeks to be replaced by right-wing Jewish Israelis. The Palestinians live in houses built on land that courts have ruled were owned by Jewish religious associations before the establishment of Israel in 1948, reported The Times of Israel. Over 300 Palestinians have been injured in the riots, several of them seriously hurt by rubber-tipped bullets in the head, eye and jaw. (ANI)

