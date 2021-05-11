Left Menu

Pakistan suffers setback as trade with Afghanistan declines

Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan have declined in the current fiscal year, which is depriving the former country of a major market for its products and dwindling trade with its neighbour.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 07:20 IST
Pakistan suffers setback as trade with Afghanistan declines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan have declined in the current fiscal year, which is depriving the former country of a major market for its products and dwindling trade with its neighbour. Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan fell 5.5 per cent from USD 790 million to USD 746.3 million during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported Dawn citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to businessmen, the declining trend is tantamount to squandering a great opportunity, which is costing businesses and the country greatly. The issues to Pakistan-Afghanistan trade are suffering from non-tariff barriers, apathetic bureaucracy, poor infrastructure and volatile geopolitics. Pakistan's annual exports to Afghanistan have tumbled from USD 2 billion a couple of years ago to USD 700 million, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, senior president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), told Dawn.

Elahi said that Afghanistan is now turning away from the Pakistani market as the main source, turning to India, Iran and its Central Asian neighbours for its trade needs. As a result, exports of cement and iron products from Pakistan have been considerably reduced. "Iran is unable to trade with other countries due to American sanctions. But in the case of Afghanistan, it is not deterred by any restrictions...Pakistan used to export up to 50,000 tonnes of cement and 100,000 iron bars until a couple of years back, but not anymore," he said.

He also highlighted the lack of understanding and urgency in the officialdom to fast-track the resolution of trade issues. There was less enthusiasm for fully utilising the potential of Pak-Afghan trade, he opined. Meanwhile, SSCI President Sherbaz Bilour that India has captured the market and that Pakistan's ghee and oil makers that used to export to Afghanistan have also suffered greatly.

"In some cases, our products are not even competitive anymore due to price hikes in the country," Bilour said. Besides a lack of required facilities, he said conflicting domains of many government organisations were also making matters worse for businesses, Dawn reported.

Israr Ahmed Shinwari, a spokesperson for the Muttahida Transport Association, said that the transport business was mostly in the hands of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the loss of business from Afghanistan was ultimately their loss. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand Police launches 'Mission Hausla' to help COVID-19 patients get oxygen, beds, plasma

The Uttarakhand Police has launched a drive called Mission Hausla to help people get oxygen, beds and plasma for COVID-19 patients. Besides this, the police are also helping the public in getting ration, ambulance, cremation of bodies as pa...

2 on trial as China enforces online control amid pandemic

Two amateur computer coders taken by police from their Beijing homes last year were standing trial Tuesday in a case that illustrates the Chinese governments growing online censorship and heightened sensitivity to any deviation from the off...

COVID-19: IAF airlifts two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta

As the countrys healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Forces IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar. As per a statement from the I...

White House says it is assessing impact of Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply

The Biden administration is continually assessing the impact of the Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply for the East Coast, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.We are monitoring supply shortages in part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021