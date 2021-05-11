Left Menu

England reports zero daily COVID-19 deaths for first time since July last year

England reported zero daily COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the first time in a 24-hour period since July last year.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 07:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

England reported zero daily COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the first time in a 24-hour period since July last year. According to UK Health officials, 2,357 new cases and 4 deaths were reported on May 10 across the United Kingdom. But England, along with Scotland and Northern Ireland reported zero fatality. However, Wales reported four coronavirus-related deaths.

The numbers come as UK Chief Medical Officers lowered down the alert level, which means that the virus is not "rising exponentially but is instead in "general circulation." "Thanks to the efforts of the public and the vaccine programme, cases and deaths have fallen across the UK. The UK CMOs have recommended the COVID Alert Level move from 4 to 3. This steady progress relies on us remaining vigilant and careful as we unlock," said Professor Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer and the Department of Health and Social Care's Chief Scientific Adviser.

A joint statement from the UK Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) said that thanks to the efforts of the UK public in social distancing and the impact they are starting to see from the vaccination programme, case numbers, deaths and COVID hospital pressures have fallen consistently. "However COVID is still circulating with people catching and spreading the virus every day so we all need to continue to be vigilant. This remains a major pandemic globally," the statement added.

According to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard, the UK has so far reported COVID-19 4,450,578 cases and 127,865 deaths. (ANI)

