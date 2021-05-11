Left Menu

Twitter donates USD 15mn to three NGOs to help India battle COVID-19

Amid India's battle against COVID-19, Microblogging giant Twitter has donated USD 15 million to help address the record surge in infections due to the second wave of the deadly virus.

ANI | California | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:23 IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Image Credit: ANI

Amid India's battle against COVID-19, Microblogging giant Twitter has donated USD 15 million to help address the record surge in infections due to the second wave of the deadly virus. The amount has been donated to three non-governmental organisations -- Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA.

"USD 15 million split between @CARE, @AIDINDIA, and @sewausato help address the COVID-19 crisis in India," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted. A total of USD 10 million given to CARE will be used to supplement government efforts by setting up temporary COVID-19 infections care center; providing oxygen, PPE kits, and other critically needed emergency supplies for frontline health workers, and addressing vaccines hesitancy.

USD 2.5 will be used by Sewa International to support the procurement of life-saving equipment such as oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPap, and CPAP machines. Meanwhile, Aid India will make use of USD 2.5 million to help the under-resourced community identify COVID symptoms, prevent spread, access care and treatment, etc.

India is currently battling a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is believed to being led by the 'double mutant'. The current wave has strained the country's health infrastructure and overburdened frontline medical workers. India registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575. (

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

