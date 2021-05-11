Left Menu

Prosecutor's Office to issue an arrest warrant for Park Sam-gu, suspected of 'unfair support for affiliates'

The prosecution has filed an arrest warrant against former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group Park Sam-gu, who is accused of unfair support for affiliates.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:13 IST
Prosecutor's Office to issue an arrest warrant for Park Sam-gu, suspected of 'unfair support for affiliates'
Former President of Kumho Asiana, Park Sam-gu,. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], May 11 (ANI/Global Economic): The prosecution has filed an arrest warrant against former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group Park Sam-gu, who is accused of unfair support for affiliates. According to the prosecution on Monday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office Fair Trade Investigation Department (Chief Prosecutor Kim Min-hyung) requested a preliminary arrest warrant against former Chairman Park on charges of violating the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act.

Former Chairman Park is under suspicion of mobilizing affiliates to support Kumho Express, which has a high share of in-family ownership. The prosecution, which received a complaint from the Fair Trade Commission, searched and seized the headquarters of Kumho Asiana Group in November last year, and the investigation began in earnest.

On April 15, former chairman Park was called in as a suspect and interrogated. The prosecution also explained that in the case of the prosecution's investigation review committee filed by former chairman Park, the procedure was ended on May 7 in accordance with the clues of Article 7 (1) of the operating guidelines.

The provision stipulates that the chairman can terminate the procedure without proceeding for the formation of the deputy deliberation committee only if the request of the person concerned in the case is not subject to deliberation by the committee. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 10, 2021

Money Market Operations as on May 10, 2021 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 3,72,969.05 3.28 0.01-5.30 I. Call Money 12,783.91 3.24 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 2,...

Naidu greets scientists, technologists on National Technology Day

New Delhi, May 11 PTI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on the National Technology Day, hoping that innovators bring greater happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people.May 11 is observed as National Tech...

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI RHL...

Medi Assist Healthcare Services files IPO papers with Sebi

Medi Assist Healthcare Services has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi to float an initial share-sale.The initial public offer IPO is entirely an offer of sale of up to 28,028...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021