Left Menu

Target killing on rise in Pakistan's North Waziristan: Report

The mayhem of target killing is on a rise in the North Waziristan as around 20 people have become victims of such incidents in the first four months of 2021 in the erstwhile FATA region.

ANI | North Waziristan | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:16 IST
Target killing on rise in Pakistan's North Waziristan: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The mayhem of target killing is on a rise in the North Waziristan as around 20 people have become victims of such incidents in the first four months of 2021 in the erstwhile FATA region. Recently, a local belonging to North Waziristan has lost his life in Edak, Express Tribune reported.

Police told The Express Tribune that Khalil Muhammad, resident of Mirkhon Khel village was on his way home on his motorcycle when unidentified armed men opened fire at him from a car. He died on the spot. Local residents blamed that the administration of the district has imposed section 144 for one month under which the display of weapons is strictly prohibited but even then an armed robbery took place on Saturday and now a local has been gunned down.

Local residents said that each year dozen of locals are killed in mysterious targeted attacks. Many people are killed inside their homes in daring attacks, causing widespread panic. The incidents of target killings have escalated in the erstwhile FATA region. So far in the past four months of 2021 around 20 people have been killed. Last year in North Waziristan 46 such incidents took place and in 2019, 51 target killings were recorded.

Last year in November, Malak Raees Khan, a notable Pashtun tribal leader in North Waziristan, was killed. South Waziristan and North Waziristan, which are two of the seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan also known as FATA, served as headquarters for local and foreign terrorists until 2017.

The army claimed it has cleared the mountainous region of terrorists following several operations to eliminate the Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan (TTP), according to Al Jazeera. Successive operations have pushed the TTP towards neighbouring Afghanistan. Islamabad claims the group has now set up bases across the border to attack Pakistani security forces and civilians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India witnesses decline of 30,016 COVID-19 cases for first time after 2 months: Health Ministry

A net decline of 30,016 COVID-19 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday. Also, after 61 days, the new recoveries out...

Rob Lowe celebrates 31 'free and happy' years of sobriety

Actor Rob Lowe has marked 31 years of abstinence from drugs and alcohol, and expressed gratitude towards all those who have been part of his journey.The Outsiders alum took to Instagram on Monday to mark his sobriety anniversary.Today I hav...

UP govt shown alertness in handling of COVID-19 situation, says Rajnath

Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. While visiting the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by Defence Research Development Organisation DR...

Clock is ticking for EU vaccine certificates as summer looms

As strict lockdowns are loosened across Europe and many EU citizens dream about holidays in the sun, the 27-nation bloc has yet to agree on how to quickly implement a virus certificate scheme to boost summer travel and tourism. European aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021