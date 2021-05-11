Left Menu

Pakistani Taliban bomber captured in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Amid the recent surge in violence, Afghan Intelligence operative have arrested a Pakistani Taliban suicide bomber in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province.

ANI | Jalalabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:37 IST
Pakistani Taliban bomber captured in Afghanistan's Nangarhar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the recent surge in violence, Afghan Intelligence operative have arrested a Pakistani Taliban suicide bomber in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province. This announcement was made by the provincial National Directorate of Security in a statement on Monday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

As the US continues the drawdown of its troops from Afghanistan, a spike in the incidents of violence is being witnessed, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. During the last 12 months, insurgents have turned to magnetic "sticky bomb" attacks across the country, targeting civilians, according to a TOLOnews report.

According to the Afghan news channel, the Haqqani network, with its extensive technical and logistical capabilities for suicide bombing and ties to the Pakistani government, will remain in place regardless of what happens politically. As many 3,000 to 4,000 well-trained and ideologically prepared suicide bombers are on "waiting lists" both inside Afghanistan and Pakistan, the report added.

On Monday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with Pakistan army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed Pakistan's role in the peace process in Afghanistan. "President Ashraf Ghani attached great importance to the role of the regional countries particularly Pakistan in establishing peace in Afghanistan and the country's influence on the Taliban," the Afghan Presidential Palace said in a statement on Monday.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have no choice but to opt for mutual respect, good neighbourliness and economic cooperation, Ghani added. Ghani further said that there is no military solution for the ongoing war in Afghanistan and that the Taliban's insistence to stick to a military solution is unacceptable for the people of Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India witnesses decline of 30,016 COVID-19 cases for first time after 2 months: Health Ministry

A net decline of 30,016 COVID-19 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday. Also, after 61 days, the new recoveries out...

Rob Lowe celebrates 31 'free and happy' years of sobriety

Actor Rob Lowe has marked 31 years of abstinence from drugs and alcohol, and expressed gratitude towards all those who have been part of his journey.The Outsiders alum took to Instagram on Monday to mark his sobriety anniversary.Today I hav...

UP govt shown alertness in handling of COVID-19 situation, says Rajnath

Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. While visiting the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by Defence Research Development Organisation DR...

Clock is ticking for EU vaccine certificates as summer looms

As strict lockdowns are loosened across Europe and many EU citizens dream about holidays in the sun, the 27-nation bloc has yet to agree on how to quickly implement a virus certificate scheme to boost summer travel and tourism. European aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021