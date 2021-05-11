Left Menu

China blames 'abrupt' withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan for surge in violence

China has blamed the United States' "abrupt announcement of complete withdrawal of forces" for the succession of explosive attacks throughout Afghanistan, saying the step has worsened the security situation and has threatened peace and stability as well as people's lives and safety in the war-torn country.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China has blamed the United States' "abrupt announcement of complete withdrawal of forces" for the succession of explosive attacks throughout Afghanistan, saying the step has worsened the security situation and has threatened peace and stability as well as people's lives and safety in the war-torn country. China's reaction comes after multiple explosions at a girl's school in Kabul killed over 60 people on Saturday, South China Morning Post reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China was "shocked" by the attacks and "deeply saddened" by the death toll. She also called on Washington to pull out troops "in a responsible manner". "It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people's lives and safety," Hua said in a statement posted on the ministry's website on Sunday.

"China calls on foreign troops in Afghanistan to take into full account the security of people in the country and the region, pull out in a responsible manner and avoid inflicting more turmoil and suffering on the Afghan people," the statement read. Amid the ongoing drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan, the country has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians.

Afghan security officials on Saturday said that the Taliban in the past week tried to take over some strategic areas in at least six provinces of the country, but security forces repelled their offensives. Over 1,000 Taliban terrorists have been killed and wounded in several encounters with the Afghan security forces during this period in Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Herat and Baghlan provinces, said General Yasin Zia, the Afghan Chief of Army Staff.

Alongside Ghazni city, Khawja Omari, Jaghato, Waghaz and Khogyani districts have also faced deadly battles in the past days. Meanwhile, local officials in Baghlan said that hundreds of people have taken up arms to fight the Taliban. US President Joe Biden announced last month the decision to withdraw troops from the country starting on that May 1 deadline, with the aim of completely withdrawing from Afghanistan by September 11, which would mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that sparked the war in Afghanistan, the longest conflict in American history.

The Taliban rejected President Joe Biden's announcement that troops would stay on past the deadline but withdraw over the next four and a half months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

