COVID-19: Bhutanese PM expresses solidarity with India in phone call with PM Modi

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid its efforts against the recent wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:43 IST
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid its efforts against the recent wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday. A PMO release said that Prime Minister Modi conveyed his sincere thanks to the people and Government of Bhutan for their good wishes and support.

He also appreciated the leadership of His Majesty the King in managing Bhutan's fight against the pandemic and extended his best wishes to Bhutan PM for the continuing efforts. The leaders noted that the present crisis situation has served to further highlight the special friendship between India and Bhutan, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, shared cultural heritage, and strong people-to-people links, PMO said.

India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases with 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. However, the country recorded more recoveries during this period as 3,56,082 new discharges were reported. With 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths. (ANI)

