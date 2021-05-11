5.3-magnitude quake hits Fiji region: USGS

Suva [Fiji], May 11 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Fiji region at 092110 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 16.4658 degrees south latitude and 177.4499 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

